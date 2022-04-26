ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Florida woman arrested for driving with toddlers unbuckled: deputies

By Robert Pandolfino
 2 days ago

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was arrested for speeding with two unsecured children in her vehicle, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post the woman was driving 91 mph in a 50 mph zone in DeLand. When deputies pulled over the vehicle they spotted a 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy in the car asleep without car seats in the front and back passenger seats.

The driver told the sheriff’s office she was driving from Leesburg to Daytona Beach and left the children’s car seats in another vehicle at home because she didn’t want to strap them in while they were sleeping.

Deputies advised her if she crashed at the speeds she was traveling, she and both children likely would have been killed, as none of them were restrained. She told deputies she didn’t plan on getting into a crash.

The sheriff’s office said there were pills found in the center console of the vehicle. The driver faces charges of child neglect and possession of narcotics. She was also issued citations for speeding, careless driving and three seatbelt violations.

Both children are safe but the sheriff’s office said it wants to also use the case as a reminder to parents to use car seats and contact the Safe Kids organization for any help.

JungleJimMiller
2d ago

For a minute, upon reading the headline, I thought it might have been a Maga-loving housewife from a gated community. Boy, was I wrong...just another Democrat.

Guest
2d ago

Once again generation after generation after generation of bad parenting, it will never change in our lifetime!

find 11780 votes
2d ago

times have sure changed in the 70s this was common practice no seat belts 6 kids in a station wagon,no seat belts on anyone. It's the way it was.

