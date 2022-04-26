ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 265 new cases, 6 new deaths on April 26

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 265 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,236,996 and the total number of deaths to 17,235.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 59 hospitalized patients with 0 on ventilators.

