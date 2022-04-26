Martin Maldonado starting on Tuesday for Astros

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Mondesi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Edward Olivares starting in right field and Nicky Lopez moving to shortstop. Olivares will bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago.
Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Ibanez will make his 12th appearance at third after Mitch Garver was moved behind the plate, Willie Calhoun was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brad Miller was shifted to left field, and Jonah Heim was benched.
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Reiver Sanmartin and the Cincinnati Reds. Alfaro is taking a seat while Austin Nola shifts to catching duties for San Diego. Luis Campusano, who was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, is entering the lineup to bat seventh as the Padres' designated hitter.
Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their outfield depth on Thursday. Jaylin Davis, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Davis went 10-for-63 (.159 batting average) with two homers in 26 MLB games with the...
Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs held Villar out of the previous two lineups, but they have him back on second base and batting fifth for Thursday's finale. Nick Madrigal is out of the lineup after starting on second base the past three games.
Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer, MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 over five innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 Wednesday night. Gore (2-0) allowed a run on five hits as the Padres won for the seventh time in nine games. “He was fantastic,” Padres manager...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Daza started in center field on Wednesday, but he is back in the dugout for Thursday's tilt. Randal Grichuk is in center field and Charlie Blackmon is in right, while Sam Hilliard is entering the lineup to start in left field and bat seventh. Connor Joe is on first base and C.J. Cron is at designated hitter.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe is starting in Thursday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lowe will man left field after Randy Arozarena was rested against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Lowe to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400;.
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Andrew Knapp has been scratched from the lineup on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers due to illness. Knapp was initially lined up to catch Jose Quintana and hit ninth. Roberto Perez is now starting behind the plate for Pittsburgh and batting at the bottom of the order.
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting...
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Madrigal is likely receiving a maintenance day after three straight starts. Jonathan Villar is replacing Madrigal on second base and batting fifth. numberFire’s models project Villar...
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vazquez will man the catching position after Kevin Plawecki was left on the bench against righty Alex Manoah. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Herrera is yielding center field to Roman Quinn and the leadoff spot to Jean Segura. Quinn is hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Kyle Isbel is replacing Olivares in right field and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Isbel for 8.2 FanDuel points on Thursday,...
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Robles will make his 17th outfield appearance after Washington decided to bench Lane Thomas against left-hander Trevor Rogers. numberFire's models project Robles to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Kelvin Gutierrez is replacing Urias on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Gutierrez for 5.2 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is batting eighth in Thursday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Siri will operate in center after Kyle Tucker was rested and Chas McCormick was chosen as Houston's left fielder. In a matchup against left-hander Martin Perez, our models project Siri to score 8.9 FanDuel points...
