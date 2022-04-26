Martin Maldonado starting on Tuesday for Astros

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Daza started in center field on Wednesday, but he is back in the dugout for Thursday's tilt. Randal Grichuk is in center field and Charlie Blackmon is in right, while Sam Hilliard is entering the lineup to start in left field and bat seventh. Connor Joe is on first base and C.J. Cron is at designated hitter.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO