Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin weighs in on Pittsburgh picking Kenny Pickett of the Pitt Panthers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have to go very far to find the quarterback they ended up selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Kenny Pickett, who has been playing for the Pitt Panthers, was chosen by Pittsburgh with the 20th pick of the NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO