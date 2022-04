The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2022 NFL draft with a lenghty shopping list, despite their pre-draft talk, after an uneventful free agency that focused on keeping as many players as possible as opposed to signing outside help. The Cowboys found themselves losing starters at defensive end, wide receiver and left guard. Of those three, the consensus is that guard and wide receiver are the most likely positions the Cowboys could look to address early in the draft.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO