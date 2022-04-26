Jo Adell absent from Angels' lineup Tuesday night

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Molina is moving to the dugout after starting the previous two games. Andrew Knizner is replacing Molina at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Knizner...
The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Camargo started the last five games at shortstop in place of Didi Gregorius, but he is returning to a utility bench role now that Gregorius is back from his hand injury. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he still expects Camargo to see consistent playing time at various positions.
Syndergaard missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. His recovery lasted for most of the 2021 campaign as well, as he wound up pitching just two innings on the year. For that reason, he entered the 2022 season as a bit of a question mark. Although his...
On Thursday, Major League Baseball handed down its punishments for Wednesday's benches-clearing altercation between the Mets and Cardinals.
Michael Hill, MLB's vice president for on-field operations, announced that Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for inciting the incident, while Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera received one game and an undisclosed fine for his actions during the incident.
...
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested against Los Angeles. In a righty versus righty matchup against Shohei Ohtani, our models project Maile to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Dickerson is taking a seat after working as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Monday's series opener. Paul Goldschmidt is at DH for Tuesday's tilt, while Brendan Donovan is starting on first base and batting ninth in his MLB debut.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are giving the lefty-hitting Peralta a breather versus the Dodgers' southpaw. Cooper Hummel is taking over in left field and batting leadoff. Daulton Varsho is the only left-handed bat in the lineup and he is hitting eighth.
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Hedges is starting at catcher over Maile and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Hedges for 7.4 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Stassi will start at catcher after Kurt Suzuki was kept on the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Shohei Ohtani, our models project Stassi to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the...
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Robles will make his 17th outfield appearance after Washington decided to bench Lane Thomas against left-hander Trevor Rogers. numberFire's models project Robles to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Travis Demeritte is replacing Heredia in right field and hitting eighth. The Braves placed Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina, so Arcia should see an uptick in playing time in the short-term.
LINE: Angels -156, Guardians +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Los Angeles Angels as losers of six games in a row. Los Angeles has a 7-5 record at home and a 12-7 record overall. The Angels have a 5-2...
Houston Astros first baseman Yulieski Gurriel is batting fifth in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gurriel will handle first base responsibilities after Houston sent J.J. Matijevic to the bench against left-hander Martin Perez. numberFire's models project Gurriel to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Stassi started three games in a row last week, but this is his second time out of the lineup in the last three games. Kurt Suzuki is starting at catcher over Stassi and hitting eighth.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will start at catcher after Houston sent Jason Castro to the bench against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is batting third in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Peralta will man left field after Cooper Hummell was rested against right-hander Dakota Hudson. numberFire's models project Peralta to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Orioles held Odor out of the order against a southpaw on Wednesday, but he's back on second base and batting fifth for Thursday's finale. Chris Owings is idle after filling in at second base.
Comments / 0