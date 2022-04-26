Jaquan Brisker of Lackawanna College awaits fate in this weekend’s NFL Draft

Rutgers football wide receiver Bo Melton is closing in on the start of his NFL career. Mock drafts have him squarely as a Day 3 selection. Melton had a solid senior year at Rutgers with 55 catches for 618 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This offseason, he showed versatility, athleticism and speed that backed up his production for the rebuilding Scarlet Knights. As for his draft projection, Melton is solidly a draft pick according to recent seven-round mock drafts from three credible media outlets: CBS Sports slots Melton in the fifth round at pick No. 147 to the New York Giants. Vinni Iyver of the Sporting News has Melton in the seventh round going to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 229. The earliest pick for Melton is from the DraftCountdown, who has the Rutgers wide receiver going at No. 141 to the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round. Melton had a tremendous offseason, highlighted by a strong week at the Senior Bowl and then an absolute eye-opening performance at the NFL Combine. RelatedRutgers football is seeing some strong play from two freshmen linebackers He ran a 4.34 time in the 40 at the combine in addition to a 38-inch vertical with a 6.98 time in the 3-cone shuttle.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO