ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaquan Brisker of Lackawanna College awaits fate in this weekend’s NFL Draft

By AJ Donatoni, Scranton, Lackawanna County
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNLBr_0fL3VXXb00

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, and Jaquan Brisker will have his named called at some point. The Lackawanna College grad and Penn State safety is a projected second or third round selection after a standout college career with the Falcons and Nittany Lions. On Tuesday, Mike Gilbert caught up with Lackawanna head coach Mark Duda, who coached Brisker in 2017 and ’18 and has high praise for his former pupil.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Say bye-bye to incandescent light bulbs

The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year.
POTUS
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lackawanna College#Penn State#Nittany Lions
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Linebackers

The Falcons have a lot of questions going into this season at linebacker. The team might look to move Deion Jones’ contract, and the NFL’s leading tackler Foyesade Oluokun is in Jacksonville. Mykal Walker is a nice-looking young player, but he didn’t have a huge role for the Falcons in 2021. They signed Rashaan Evans to assume Oluokun’s duties, but the group undoubtedly got worse from 2021. There are some impressive players in the draft if they decide to go that route. Previous editions are listed below:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football: where is Bo Melton heading in the latest NFL draft mocks?

Rutgers football wide receiver Bo Melton is closing in on the start of his NFL career. Mock drafts have him squarely as a Day 3 selection. Melton had a solid senior year at Rutgers with 55 catches for 618 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This offseason, he showed versatility, athleticism and speed that backed up his production for the rebuilding Scarlet Knights. As for his draft projection, Melton is solidly a draft pick according to recent seven-round mock drafts from three credible media outlets: CBS Sports slots Melton in the fifth round at pick No. 147 to the New York Giants. Vinni Iyver of the Sporting News has Melton in the seventh round going to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 229. The earliest pick for Melton is from the DraftCountdown, who has the Rutgers wide receiver going at No. 141 to the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round. Melton had a tremendous offseason, highlighted by a strong week at the Senior Bowl and then an absolute eye-opening performance at the NFL Combine. RelatedRutgers football is seeing some strong play from two freshmen linebackers He ran a 4.34 time in the 40 at the combine in addition to a 38-inch vertical with a 6.98 time in the 3-cone shuttle.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Cleveland.com

Chris Olave taken 11th overall by New Orleans Saints in NFL Draft 2022: Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The consensus of the college football scouting world ranked nearly 400 players ahead of Chris Olave in the 2018 recruiting class. Thursday night, Ohio State football’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns waited through only 10 names to hear his own in the NFL Draft. The New Orleans Saints decided not to wait at all, trading up from No. 16 to take Olave only one spot after his teammate, Garrett Wilson, went to the New York Jets.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy