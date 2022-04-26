ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Former Wisconsin first lady dies; Alzheimer's advocacy legacy

KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Top Baby Names In Minnesota And Wisconsin For 2022

When people are picking a name for their child, they want to pick something that gets respect, gives personality, and fits their child. Choosing a name can be difficult, it has become even harder because there are so many more options for character names, musicians, and sports heroes. I hear all kinds of new names pop up, and new spellings of old names.
MINNESOTA STATE
1440 WROK

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
He went to prison at 15 for a killing that appalled the nation. Now free, he wants to prove his life has value.

MILWAUKEE – At 11:32 a.m., on a sunny, 47-degree Tuesday, Marlin Dixon walked out from behind the barbed wire gate at the John C. Burke Correctional Center in Waupun, Wisconsin, and into the arms of his mother. .oembed-frame {width:100%;height:100%;margin:0;border:0;}. .obrien-subscriber-promo {border-top:3px solid #cc3333;border-bottom:3px solid #cc3333;padding:10px;font-style:italic;}This special report is possible...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin’s GOP-ordered election investigation will continue

The Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin that was supposed to wrap up this week will continue just as Donald Trump urged, but with no more taxpayer money to pay for it. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that the probe into President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state will go on beyond Saturday, when the contract with the investigator was scheduled to end. Trump on Monday issued a not-so thinly veiled threat to Vos if he shut it down. Wisconsin's ongoing review is one of only a handful of GOP efforts to look back at the 2020 election that remain alive. 
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Old World Wisconsin includes 60 beautifully restored historic structures

Did you know that the largest outdoor museum of rural life in the U.S. in located in Eagle, Wisconsin?. Brian is at Old World Wisconsin where the daily life of 19th-century Wisconsin settlers comes back to life. About Old World Wisconsin (website) Old World Wisconsin includes 60 beautifully restored historic...
EAGLE, WI
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How North Dakota Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 219,423,356 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.1% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin wolf hunt: Survey shows support for population limits

MADISON, Wis. - Most of the respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress' spring survey say they support limiting the state's wolf population to 350 animals. The congress, an influential group of sportspeople who advise the state Department of Natural Resources on policy, holds a survey each spring gauging respondents' support for a wide range of outdoor and environmental proposals. This year's survey was conducted online earlier this month.
WISCONSIN STATE

