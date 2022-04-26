ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun City, MS

Calhoun City leaders talk about what's next concerning flooding issues

By Aundrea Adams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - People in Calhoun City have had a hard time with Springtime flooding over the past years. High water has forced some residents to relocate and caused...

WJTV 12

$5.6M secured for Rankin County I-20 Connectors Loop

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors secured $5.6 million in federalfunding for a transportation initiative. Once constructed, the transportation initiative will provide much-needed congestion relief and safety enhancements along the Mississippi Highway 18 bypass at its intersection with the Meridian Speedway Rail Corridor. The initiative is known as the Rankin […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

I-55 in Pike County to close May 4

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Interstate 55 in Pike County will be closed on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The closure will be on I-55 just south of Delaware Avenue at the Park Drive Extension (between exit 15 and exit 17). Leaders said the closure will start […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

City Council approves mayor’s nominees to Jackson Municipal Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two new faces will soon be on the bench as Jackson Municipal Court judges. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved appointing Lilli Evans Bass and Kevin Bass, no relation, as municipal court judges. Kevin Bass is currently a litigation and trial attorney for Walker Group, PC,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man leaves $60,000 to Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is working to revitalize the Jackson Zoo and surrounding areas. Tuesday during a special city council meeting, the council accepted a more than $60,000 donation from the estate of Robert B. Childers. City council members said work is being done to repair...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fisher Ferry Water District reports water line break

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Fisher Ferry Water District announced a main water line break forced them to turn the water off to the whole system on Monday, April 25. Vicksburg Daily News reported there is no estimated timeline for the repair. When service is restored, all customers will be under a […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Meteor cause of loud boom in South Mississippi, NASA says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A loud noise that was reported in South Mississippi was confirmed to be a fireball. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed with NASA that a fireball caused the noise. No injuries or property have been damaged. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter with a weight […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS

