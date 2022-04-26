Tulsa Health Department is set to resume clinical services at its North Regional Location

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department’s North Regional Location will begin providing comprehensive health services with crossover Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Prior to this announcement, the location modified their services due to COVID-19.

Tulsa Health Department’s Chief of Preventive Health Priscilla Haynes told FOX23 they have provided limited services throughout the pandemic. However, Haynes said they are offering additional services to patients starting Wednesday.

“I’m excited we have not had services since 2019 so this really give some healthcare access, expands the access to the Tulsa community specially the North Tulsa Residents,” Haynes said. “So now they have a place to go within the community to receive comprehensive health services with crossover and receive speciality services such as family planning, immunizations and our STD screenings.”

Chris Bowen lives in north Tulsa, and he said he thinks it’s great to have convenient access to healthcare in his area.

“I’ve been going to Crossover Health on [36th Street North] and moving it up here, closer to my house, is great,” Bowen explained. “The doctors are great. The people working here are great, and I think it’s something the northside [of Tulsa] has always needed.”

Crossover Health Services primary care clinic does accept Most private insurance. Services include routine checkups, physical examinations, health screenings and lab testing.

