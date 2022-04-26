ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Health Department is set to resume clinical services at its North Regional Location

By Dominique O'Neill, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrfnZ_0fL3UKQ100
Tulsa Health Department is set to resume clinical services at its North Regional Location

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department’s North Regional Location will begin providing comprehensive health services with crossover Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Prior to this announcement, the location modified their services due to COVID-19.

Tulsa Health Department’s Chief of Preventive Health Priscilla Haynes told FOX23 they have provided limited services throughout the pandemic. However, Haynes said they are offering additional services to patients starting Wednesday.

“I’m excited we have not had services since 2019 so this really give some healthcare access, expands the access to the Tulsa community specially the North Tulsa Residents,” Haynes said. “So now they have a place to go within the community to receive comprehensive health services with crossover and receive speciality services such as family planning, immunizations and our STD screenings.”

Chris Bowen lives in north Tulsa, and he said he thinks it’s great to have convenient access to healthcare in his area.

“I’ve been going to Crossover Health on [36th Street North] and moving it up here, closer to my house, is great,” Bowen explained. “The doctors are great. The people working here are great, and I think it’s something the northside [of Tulsa] has always needed.”

Crossover Health Services primary care clinic does accept Most private insurance. Services include routine checkups, physical examinations, health screenings and lab testing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Tulsa Housing Authority purges public housing waitlist at midnight

TULSA, Okla. — Waitlists for the Public Housing properties in Tulsa will be purged at midnight Thursday. There are about 13,000 applicants on the waitlist for these Public Housing sites with many initial application dates exceeding three years; the Public Housing waitlist was last purged in 2017. This means...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fairfax Community Hospital finishes new wing

FAIRFAX, Okla. — Fairfax Community Hospital has announced the completion of the first phase of their $5 million expansion. The new addition will allow residents of Fairfax and Osage County access to high-quality healthcare without having to go to cities. The completion of the hospital wing and additional facility...
FAIRFAX, OK
KRMG

FOX23 Investigates: How does the chemical facility next to BMX impact the area?

TULSA, Okla. — The new U.S.A. BMX National Headquarters has been open for two months and has already hosted several elite racing camps. The 125,000-square-foot arena can seat up to two thousand people. But what concerns people like a chemical engineer FOX23 interviewed is what’s been happening next door to the BMX track: transloading butane.
TULSA, OK
beckershospitalreview.com

The secondary crisis linked to hospitals' visitor restrictions

Nearly two-thirds of family members restricted from visiting COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units suffered from stress-related disorders three months after the hospitalization, a study published April 25 in JAMA Internal Medicine found. Researchers surveyed 330 family members three months after their relatives were admitted to the ICU with...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
KRMG

CNAs struggling to get certification renewed

CNAs are struggling to get their certifications renewed, some cases are even taking months. Laura Whaley is currently a certified CNA but said her certification is about to expire. This is after she submitted the check required to be certified. ”I mailed in my check on March 21 and the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy