Johnston County, NC

14-year-old drowns in Johnston County

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Johnston County, N.C. — According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old drowned Tuesday. The sheriff's...

www.wral.com

WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, held on $12.3 million bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges: Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts) […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man nabbed in I-40 meth bust, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Friday after he was found with a kilo of meth during a traffic stop along Interstate 40, officials said. The incident began as a traffic stop for a “motor vehicle violation” along I-40 near mile marker 355 in Sampson County, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation near Pembroke. The sheriff’s office announced that deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators are at the scene of a “deceased male” at the 8800 block of NC 72 West. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

Uncle, aunt, prosecutors want higher bond for couple charged with deaths of children 1, 3 months

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A mother and her boyfriend, both charged with manslaughter in the deaths of her two children, were out on bond Monday after a brief court appearance. A prosecutor asked the judge to review the $100,000 unsecured bonds issued for 21-year-old Zharia Noel and 21-year-old Ahmene Butler, calling the amount "unusually low" based on the severity of their charges.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WECT

More arrests to come in gang-related double murder

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - A teenager is one of two suspects charged in a gang- or robbery-related double homicide. “I can sleep a little better now, myself,” said Interim Police Chief Scott Perez. “There’s not a day that went by during this investigation that I neither went to bed nor got up not thinking about new evidence I was trying to get.”
WILMINGTON, NC
