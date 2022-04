BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Fitzpatrick Park announce the Summer Softball League sign-ups. Starting now, Fitzpatrick Park will begin sign-ups for players, coaches and teams for the Summer Co-Ed League and Summer Church League. There will be a meeting to discuss rules, regulations and address any concerns on Monday May 2, 2022 at 6:00pm at Fitzpatrick Park. All coaches are encouraged to attend and any interested party may attend. Sign-ups will end on May 15, 2022.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO