Rochester, NY

RPD Not Allowed to Use K9s, Flash Bangs at Protests

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig changes were announced in how Rochester police will handle protests and mass gatherings. Mayor Evans and Interim RPD Chief David Smith announced K9s will be prohibited, as will tear gas, flashbangs, and acoustic devices. Also, any use of pepper balls must be authorized by a high-ranking official. Officers...

News 8 WROC

Rochester Police Department announces changes to protest, mass gathering policies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester and Rochester Police Department announced changes to the policies and procedures for protests and mass gatherings Tuesday. According to a statement sent by the city, the changes “will ensure citizens’ right to fairly and safely exercise their First Amendment right to protest.” Beginning immediately: Tear gas, flash […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester mayor, interim police chief change protest policies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Interim Police Chief David Smith announced in a news release on Tuesday that the RPD has developed a series of new policies and procedures that they say will ensure citizens’ right to fairly and safely exercise their First Amendment right to protest.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD said man brought illegal gun to large gathering

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police pursued a man by foot who they said brought an illegal gun to a “large gathering” on North Clinton Avenue. RPD said they found a loaded illegal handgun on 23-year-old Jacar Cooper after chasing him at around 12:30 a.m. Cooper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
ROCHESTER, NY
