Plastic bags, diapers and deceased pets all have at least one thing in common — they’re not supposed to be recycled. When trash, detritus or diapers left in blue bins make their way onto the conveyor belts at the recycling center in Northeast El Paso, workers have to sort it out by hand. That contributes The post Safety and contamination top concerns for new El Paso recycler appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO