ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Primetime Pards featuring alumni on football coaching staff

lafayette.edu
 2 days ago

Categories: Alumni Athletics Presentations & Lectures Community Outreach. A Zoom link will be provided after registration. As a lead-in to the 2022 Maroon-White Spring Football Game,...

calendar.lafayette.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Welcome to College Football’s Free Market

The best book published in the 1990s comes from the finest thinker and writer of the time. His name is Barry Switzer, and in the first year of that decade, he published Bootlegger’s Boy, a triumphant and charming ode to being a dude while hanging out in the Southwestern United States toward the end of the 20th century. Switzer devotes an entire chapter to every charge the NCAA brought against him while he was the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma and then explains whether he thought he was guilty or not. If he was guilty, he says why he committed the infraction in question. He also clarifies one campus incident featuring a Sooners player who fired a pistol out of a dorm room window—it was not an uzi, as had been reported. Separately, Switzer tells the story of a booster’s wife who approached him at a party before an Oklahoma appearance in the Orange Bowl and, knowing his complicated life story, compared him to Jay Gatsby. Switzer moved to another corner of the room to ask his brother who Jay Gatsby was, and, after his brother gave him a quick summary, Switzer heartily agreed with the booster’s wife, though he never did pick up the novel.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

JMU Dukes softball player Lauren Bernett, part of 2021 College World Series run, dies

Lauren Bernett, a softball player for James Madison University, has died, the school announced Tuesday. No cause of death or additional details were provided. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program," JMU president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a combined statement. "She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Augusta Chronicle

Why, when given the chance, an Augusta-area high school chose flag football over lacrosse

Thanks to a pair of generous donations, including one from the Atlanta Falcons, a girls flag football team is coming to Westside High School this fall. The program will be added to Westside’s roster of Georgia High School Association sports, made possible by a combined donation of $9,000 — $6,000 by the Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and $3,000 from Nike.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Easton, PA
Football
Easton, PA
Sports
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Easton, PA
College Sports
Columbia Basin Herald

EHS gets two new basketball coaches

EPHRATA — Ephrata School District announced on April 26 the hiring of two new head coaches. This comes after a handful of resignations and the creation of a new position in the Ephrata High School athletics department. In a release on April 26, Ephrata School District announced the new...
EPHRATA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Primetime#Football Season#American Football#College Football
WYFF4.com

Clemson names head coach for newly-formed women’s gymnastics program

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University announced the coach Tuesday for thenewly-formed women’s gymnastics program. Amy Smith will take the job as head coach of the program. Smith, a UCLA graduate, All-American and National Champion, has spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Utah State, Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff said Tuesday.
CLEMSON, SC
Cape Gazette

Retired NFL defensive end Mike Frederick named Cape High head football coach

Retired National Football League defensive end Mike Frederick has been named head coach of the Cape High football team after a school board vote April 28. “We are looking forward to welcoming Coach Frederick to our Cape team,” said Superintendent Bob Fulton in a statement issued by the district moments after the vote. “He’s joining us with years of experience in the game of football and with a strong passion for helping to guide and mold our student-athletes into successful young adults.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Great Bend Post

State champion athletes honored by USD 428 school board

Four Great Bend High School students were recognized for their accomplishments in sports at Wednesday's Great Bend School Board luncheon meeting. High school principal Tim Freiss first introduced senior Breanna Ridgeway who has captured state titles in girls wrestling for the past three years. Seniors Kaden Spragis and Wyatt Weber also met the board members. They won state championships this year in boys wrestling, the second title for Weber.
GREAT BEND, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy