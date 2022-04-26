ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police: Man barricaded himself in occupied apartment for 4 hours

By Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOGjK_0fL3S1nt00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unidentified man barricaded himself in an occupied Portland apartment on Monday evening before being taken into custody by police.

Police say the man got into the apartment unit by climbing from the roof of the building onto a balcony before breaking windows and appliances, and throwing furniture out the window.

I-5 SB blocked after semis crash down embankment in Woodland

“I was wondering what was going on. I saw a cop car then I got to the sidewalk and there was SWAT, Bomb Squad, K9 units, all over the place. I asked my security guard and he said someone was in a standoff with police, (and) was either threatening to kill himself or have the police kill him. One way or another,” said a neighbor that witnessed the incident.

Police say their Special Emergency Reaction and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded and evacuated surrounding apartments after the man threatened both police and himself.

After approximately four hours of negotiation, the man agreed to come out of the apartment. He was taken to the hospital with self-infliceted injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swat#Violent Crime#Sb#Bomb Squad#K9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy