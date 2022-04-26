Police: Man barricaded himself in occupied apartment for 4 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unidentified man barricaded himself in an occupied Portland apartment on Monday evening before being taken into custody by police.

Police say the man got into the apartment unit by climbing from the roof of the building onto a balcony before breaking windows and appliances, and throwing furniture out the window.

“I was wondering what was going on. I saw a cop car then I got to the sidewalk and there was SWAT, Bomb Squad, K9 units, all over the place. I asked my security guard and he said someone was in a standoff with police, (and) was either threatening to kill himself or have the police kill him. One way or another,” said a neighbor that witnessed the incident.

Police say their Special Emergency Reaction and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded and evacuated surrounding apartments after the man threatened both police and himself.

After approximately four hours of negotiation, the man agreed to come out of the apartment. He was taken to the hospital with self-infliceted injuries.

