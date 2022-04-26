ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 tumultuous years leading an association that has become increasingly marginalized while college sports has undergone massive changes and been besieged by political and legal attacks. NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move Tuesday and...

AOL Corp

Mark Emmert's 12-year legacy at NCAA: A well-paid president who couldn't lead during a time of drastic change

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced Mark Emmert would step down as its president, either once his replacement is found or by June 30, 2023. The distant departure date allows the Association to find a new leader and Emmert to continue to receive paychecks which, considering his approximate $2.7 million annual base salary, should be around $112,500 every couple of weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

With Mark Emmert exit it’s time to dissolve the NCAA

There was a time, now more than a century ago when college sports were played without an NCAA. Widespread rule violations and national concern over player safety in football indicated a centralized body was needed. In December of 1908, after some serious imploring by President Theodore Roosevelt, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States was formed. The new organization’s members included 62 schools and universities.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Sporticast: Military Mulls College Sports Takeover, Mark Emmert Steps Down

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a recent Sportico story about an initiative, pitched by a Department of Defense contractor, suggesting that the U.S. military fund tens of thousands of athletic scholarships in exchange for mandatory service when the athletes are done with school. The idea, the brainchild of Houston-based Orchestra Macrosystems, suggests that the government offer to pay all of the scholarships currently funded by schools in sports outside of football and basketball. The goal would be...
TENNIS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 2-Word Message For Mark Emmert

If you thought Paul Finebaum would be upset to see NCAA president Mark Emmert resign… you’re probably not familiar with his work. On his Wednesday radio show, the college football personality gave Emmert one last kick on his way out the door; going on a diatribe that could best be summed up by two words: “Good riddance.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Tossing Mark Emmert overboard not enough to save sinking NCAA

The NCAA announced on Tuesday that president Mark Emmert is stepping down. Maybe this is just me being naive, but it would be nice if the next person in that position could actually do something for the benefit of student-athletes. Seems simple, right?. Well, before you answer that question, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Ringer

Welcome to College Football’s Free Market

The best book published in the 1990s comes from the finest thinker and writer of the time. His name is Barry Switzer, and in the first year of that decade, he published Bootlegger’s Boy, a triumphant and charming ode to being a dude while hanging out in the Southwestern United States toward the end of the 20th century. Switzer devotes an entire chapter to every charge the NCAA brought against him while he was the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma and then explains whether he thought he was guilty or not. If he was guilty, he says why he committed the infraction in question. He also clarifies one campus incident featuring a Sooners player who fired a pistol out of a dorm room window—it was not an uzi, as had been reported. Separately, Switzer tells the story of a booster’s wife who approached him at a party before an Oklahoma appearance in the Orange Bowl and, knowing his complicated life story, compared him to Jay Gatsby. Switzer moved to another corner of the room to ask his brother who Jay Gatsby was, and, after his brother gave him a quick summary, Switzer heartily agreed with the booster’s wife, though he never did pick up the novel.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mark Emmert
abovethelaw.com

The New Race By States To Remove NIL Restrictions On College Athletes

By September 1, 2020, four states (Florida, California, Colorado, and Nebraska) had created laws to allow college athletes the capacity to earn money from the use of their names, images, and likenesses (NIL). More than 30 other states were considering similar legislation at the time while the NCAA was dragging its feet, but promising legislative proposals to reform its prohibition on athletes exploiting their publicity rights. Many of those states have since established NIL laws and, on July 1, 2021, the NCAA finally removed its prohibition on college athletes monetizing their fame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNTZ

Julia and Mike Sell to leave LSU Women’s Tennis

Baton Rouge, La. – Julia and Mike Sell, who led LSU Women’s Tennis to unprecedented success and national prominence over the past decade, are leaving the program to pursue other opportunities.  Julia Sell has served as head coach of LSU Women’s Tennis since 2012, while Michael Sell was named co-head coach in 2015 after three seasons […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
