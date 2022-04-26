ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

New Pizzeria And Wine Bar Planned For Cookeville’s West First Street

By Betsy Scarisbrick
newstalk941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new pizzeria and wine bar is being planned at the old Putnam Printing Company building on West First Street. Putnam Room Owner Chad Combs said that he wanted to bring an experience to the community that Cookeville didn’t already have. “To bring different pizza,” Combs said. “You...

newstalk941.com

Comments / 1

Related
New Haven Independent

Brewery Opens On River Street

The city’s newest brewery has opened its doors — and its taps — in a former Bigelow Boiler Factory building on River Street, with hopes that ​“danky” beers, dreamlike art, and spacious gathering spots will help spur an economic revival for Fair Haven’s derelict industrial waterfront.
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

The Best Patio Dining In McKinney For 2022

Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch spot, somewhere to relax with all the family or a romantic alfresco date night, these are some of the best McKinney restaurants for patio dining in 2022. Best Patios in McKinney – Downtown McKinney. Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen. 216 W. Virginia St.,...
MCKINNEY, TX
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cookeville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Cookeville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WBKR

This Kentucky Farmhouse Airbnb is a Delightful Escape not far from The Bourbon Trail

Raise one hand if you love Bourbon! Now raise the other hand if you love weekend getaways to a cozy Airbnb in the Bluegrass State. We've got the hook up for you. Sometimes we don't want to hit the beach when we get away. For our family, we like to make weekend plans where we don't have a far drive and when we get to our destination we can just relax and take it easy. It's nice to have a place to slow down and leave the world behind. We found a gorgeous Farmhouse Airbnb in Breckenridge County, Kentucky that will be sure to make you appreciate country living.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#Pizzeria#Pizza Oven#Pizza Dough#Food Drink#Putnam Printing Company#Putnam Room Owner
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Tired Rental Kitchen Gets a Charming Makeover in Just 2 Days

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Orangey wood cabinets, beige walls, and basic laminate countertops are each hallmarks of a rental kitchen. And if you have all three, like Toronto-based renter Megan, that’s basically the jackpot. So it’s no wonder Megan called on home decor YouTuber Alexandra Gater (@alexandragater) for help in adding a little life to her cook space. Gater had recently put out the call that she and her team were hoping to help renters in Toronto overhaul their spaces for a transformational episode, and Megan’s kitchen turned out to be exactly what they had in mind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Architectural Digest

Step Inside The Madrona, a 19th-Century Manse Turned Wine Country Hotel

For designers, there’s a special aura around hotels. “I’m always inspired by the design,” effuses Northern California residential interior designer Jay Jeffers, as he recalls seeing Kelly Wearstler’s Viceroy Santa Monica just after it opened: “Suddenly, I was in love with everything Kelly Wearstler.” It’s not just the furnishings and decor that captivate him—it’s the staff uniforms, guests’ ensembles, music, food, and cocktails. “It’s always been a secret dream to have a little hotel—it’s every designer’s secret,” he says. “But I never really thought I would actually have one!” Nevertheless, this month, the designer, along with his brother Kyle and business partner Cory Schisler, is opening his very own 24-room boutique hotel in California’s wine country. Starting April 22, The Madrona’s guests will get to see for themselves that no detail has gone unconsidered.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy