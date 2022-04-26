Eric W. Weedman

SANDUSKY — Mildred Gant, 99, of Sandusky, Ohio, died Sunday morning, April 24, 2022, in the Providence Care Center, Sandusky. She was born March 29, 1923, to Eugene and Minnie (Bench) Glass, in Slicksville, Pennsylvania, and lived in Castalia with her husband Herman until her children graduated from Margaretta High School. She was employed in social service with CAC for over 10 years. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church; the Busy Bee Circle; American Legion Auxiliary; and the Thomas Neill Relief Corps. Mildred also supported the Herman Gant Scholarship Award every year, which is an award given out to the top academic athlete from Margaretta High School each year in honor of Mildred’s son Herman Gant.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO