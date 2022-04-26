ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Eric W. Weedman

By Register
Sandusky Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY — Eric W. Weedman, 55, of Sandusky, passed away peacefully early Friday evening, April 22, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home. Born on July 9, 1966, in Sandusky, the son of Ronald Theodore and Mary Ann (Stephens) Weedman. He was a 1984 graduate of Northwest...

sanduskyregister.com

Sandusky Register

Stephen Gary Olsen

SANDUSKY — Stephen Gary Olsen, 81, of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away on April 11, 2022. Stephen, better known as "Papa," peacefully passed away under the supervision of Good Shephard Hospice Care at Winter Haven Hospital. Papa was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Sandusky, Ohio, to the late Charles...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Dorothy L. Haerr

SANDUSKY — Dorothy L. Haerr, 77, of Sandusky, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, following a lengthy illness. She was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Sandusky and graduated from Margaretta High School. She was a medical accountant for NOMS for many years and...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Dona Jean Harmon

HURON — Dona Jean Harmon, 81, Huron, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022, with her loving husband of 53 years by her side. Dona was born on May 7, 1940, in Bristol Connecticut. Dona was a devout Christian, who found comfort in our Lord. She could be found...
HURON, OH
Sandusky Register

Mildred Gant

SANDUSKY — Mildred Gant, 99, of Sandusky, Ohio, died Sunday morning, April 24, 2022, in the Providence Care Center, Sandusky. She was born March 29, 1923, to Eugene and Minnie (Bench) Glass, in Slicksville, Pennsylvania, and lived in Castalia with her husband Herman until her children graduated from Margaretta High School. She was employed in social service with CAC for over 10 years. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church; the Busy Bee Circle; American Legion Auxiliary; and the Thomas Neill Relief Corps. Mildred also supported the Herman Gant Scholarship Award every year, which is an award given out to the top academic athlete from Margaretta High School each year in honor of Mildred’s son Herman Gant.
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

James J. Neidert

OAK HARBOR — James J. Neidert, 86, Oak Harbor, died peacefully on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky. He was born on May 31, 1935, in Akron to the late Ellis and Mary (Miller) Neidert. James graduated from Canal Fulton High School, where he played...
OAK HARBOR, OH
Sandusky Register

Richard E. Rosswurm

Richard E. Rosswurm, 81, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away on April 20, 2022. He was born in Norwalk, Ohio, and was a 1958 graduate of Monroeville High School. He raced motorcycles for Harley-Davidson in his younger years and later was a heavy equipment operator/owner. He belonged to the Operating Engineers Union of Cleveland. He was also a member of the Eagles and the American Legion.
PALM BAY, FL
Sandusky Register

Karen R. Schick

NORWALK — Karen R. Schick, 74, of Norwalk, passed Friday, April 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Norwalk to the late Elizabeth (Stallkamp) and Walter Kluding. Mrs. Schick was a graduate of St. Paul High School, Class of 1965, and retired from Vacationland...
NORWALK, OH
Sandusky Register

Virginia Ann (Cammalleri) Trueman

MONROEVILLE — Virginia "Ginny" Ann (Cammalleri) Trueman, 73, residing in Monroeville, passed away Monday evening, April 25, 2022, at Stein Hospice Care Center following a lengthy illness. Virginia was born on Feb. 27, 1949, in Sandusky to the late Angelo and Lucy (Sarrica) Cammalleri. Virginia graduated from Sandusky High...
MONROEVILLE, OH
Sandusky Register

Butch Wagner Memorial golf tourney filling up

SANDUSKY — The field for the Butch Wagner Memorial scheduled for Saturday, May 21, at Mills Creek Golf Course is filling up, but golfers who want in still have time. The 16-team morning flight is full, but an afternoon flight that was added due to popular demand has about six slots available, said Mills Creek course manager Annette Solet.
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

PREP ROUNDUP: Maleah Clinton launches walk-off home run for Sandusky

SANDUSKY — Sandusky junior Maleah Clinton hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Blue Streaks their first SBC Lake softball victory of the season, 11-10 over Norwalk. “She hit it right into the teeth of the wind,” Sandusky coach Bob...
SANDUSKY, OH

