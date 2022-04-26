Vandals damage 2 Kansas City parks this week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Vandals have gotten in the way of improvements underway at Wyandotte County parks.

The Parks and Recreation department said it is working to improve the parks so everyone can enjoy the public spaces.

The department said it has been targeted by vandals this week.

In just the past few days, they have damaged the restroom at City Park three different times.

The new restroom at St. Margaret’s Park was vandalized overnight, before the project could even be completed.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the vandalism.

