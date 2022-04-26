ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

Coworkers remember Guilford College student who drowned at Tuckertown Reservoir

By Caroline Bowyer
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student died Monday after drowning in Montgomery County.

Guilford College is identifying him as 20-year-old Ahmad Brewington. Authorities said Brewington drowned after jumping from a cliff near Tuckertown Reservoir.

Brewington played for the football team at Guilford College and worked at the Chick-fil-A off Battleground Avenue.

“It was just the feeling of like when somebody is supposed to be here, and they’re not, and you’re expecting to see them,” said Colin Sprague, manager at the restaurant.

Brewington’s coworkers came into work Tuesday to an empty spot in the parking lot and an empty spot on their team.

“He parks in this little spot right out here…coming in and not seeing his red Malibu, it hurts,” said Madison Joe, drive-thru shift lead at the Chick-fil-A.

Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins told FOX8 Brewington was with a group of other Guilford College students.

Emergency response crews spent about three hours searching before finding the 20-year-old’s body.

“I lost it immediately,” Joe said. “I was like ‘this is a joke. He’s coming to work tomorrow.'”

Chick-fil-A employees set up a memorial on one of the restaurant’s tables featuring Brewington’s favorite drink.

“He loved the frosted lemonades,” Joe said. “Had one literally every shift, even on his day off.”

Coworkers remember Brewington for his hard work. They’re trying to move forward knowing he won’t be coming back for his shift.

“It’s a lot of shock because nobody expected it,” Joe said. “It’s nothing you can prepare for.”

Watkins said this isn’t the first time someone has lost their life on the cliffs. In 2014, a person died near the same spot.

The college will hold a vigil Wednesday afternoon at 12:54 p.m. on the Quad.

FOX8 News

‘A gift to us all’: Students, family members remember Greensboro drowning victim

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford College held a vigil in honor of Ahmad Brewington, the student and football player who died on a cliff jumping trip this week. “I can not believe that my young, wonderful young man is gone,” said Lynette Brewington, Ahmad’s mother. “I don’t know how I’m going to make it without him. I really don’t.” Lynette […]
GREENSBORO, NC
