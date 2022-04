BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Organizers of the Maryland Cycling Classic on Tuesday revealed the course for the bicycling race, a route that starts in Sparks and works its way through the hilly countryside near Prettyboy Reservoir before sending riders on a speedy straightaway down Falls Road toward the city, where a series of tight turns must be navigated before the finish line. In all, the 17 teams boasting some of the world’s top cyclists will travel 120.4 miles during their trip from the headquarters of Kelly Benefit Strategies in Baltimore County to the East Pratt Street finish line in Baltimore City. About...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO