Racine County, WI

Reward offered, donations continue, prayer vigil planned for Brittany Booker

By Heather Asiyanbi
 2 days ago

Terry Lee Jackson, the man accused of attacking Brittany Booker in February and then killing her Sunday morning, remains at large. The Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals office have asked for the public’s help finding him.

To that end, Crime Stoppers of Racine County is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Jackson, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone can provide an anonymous tip for police to follow. If their lead lands Jackson in custody, that person is eligible for the reward.

Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Support for the Booker Children

Donations for Booker’s children continue to rise. Yogi Edwards of Yogi’s Pud’n started collecting money via her CashApp Sunday evening to give to Booker’s mom. Just over $5,000 came in within an hour of Edwards’ first post. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the total ballooned to $35,000.

“What started out as a goal for $10k and to wake up at $30k and still receiving donations is a beautiful thing! Y’all are the real Goats!!” Edwards wrote on her Facebook page just before noon. She updated the total again at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Edwards told Racine County Eye she will give the money to Booker’s mother to use as she sees fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBly1_0fL3QYfn00
Screenshot of a post made to alert the public of a scam going on right now during this time of tragedy.

Prayer Vigil

The greater Racine community is invited to a prayer vigil for Booker in the 1300 block of Villa Street at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Hosted by the Racine Interfaith Coalition, if the vigil follows the footprint of previous gatherings, there will be spoken prayers for Booker’s family and friends, songs, and time spent in silent prayer as well.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Racine County Sheriff: Man Found with $16,000 of Ecstasy

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies on April 13 arrested a 26-year-old Racine man who was the subject of a drug investigation for the past three months. Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant of the man’s car where they found .6 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a gun and ammunition, and placed the man under arrest, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. They also searched his home and found 1,447 MDMA pills, otherwise known as ecstasy, with a street value of $16,000.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Man Used Bread Knife in Attack at HALO

Racine police say a man used a broken bread knife to attack another man at HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave. Tamarrae Hopkins was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of attempted aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon, two felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, and one count each of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, both with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 33 years in prison and/or up to $86,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine, WI
