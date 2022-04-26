Reward offered, donations continue, prayer vigil planned for Brittany Booker

Terry Lee Jackson, the man accused of attacking Brittany Booker in February and then killing her Sunday morning, remains at large. The Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals office have asked for the public’s help finding him.

To that end, Crime Stoppers of Racine County is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Jackson, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone can provide an anonymous tip for police to follow. If their lead lands Jackson in custody, that person is eligible for the reward.

Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Support for the Booker Children

Donations for Booker’s children continue to rise. Yogi Edwards of Yogi’s Pud’n started collecting money via her CashApp Sunday evening to give to Booker’s mom. Just over $5,000 came in within an hour of Edwards’ first post. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the total ballooned to $35,000.

“What started out as a goal for $10k and to wake up at $30k and still receiving donations is a beautiful thing! Y’all are the real Goats!!” Edwards wrote on her Facebook page just before noon. She updated the total again at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Edwards told Racine County Eye she will give the money to Booker’s mother to use as she sees fit.

Screenshot of a post made to alert the public of a scam going on right now during this time of tragedy.

Prayer Vigil

The greater Racine community is invited to a prayer vigil for Booker in the 1300 block of Villa Street at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Hosted by the Racine Interfaith Coalition, if the vigil follows the footprint of previous gatherings, there will be spoken prayers for Booker’s family and friends, songs, and time spent in silent prayer as well.

