Genesee County, NY

FAA, NTSB investigating cause of deadly Mercy Flight crash in Genesee County

By Associated Press, Spectrum News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELBA, N.Y. (AP) — A medical helicopter pilot and flight instructor were killed in a crash Tuesday during a training flight in Western New York, according to state police and the transport company. The Mercy Flight helicopter went down at around 1 p.m. near the Genesee County town...

