Arnold Line Water Association clears boil water notice

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Interstate 55 in Pike County will be closed on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The closure will be on I-55 just south of Delaware Avenue at the Park Drive Extension (between exit 15 and exit 17). Leaders said the closure will start […]
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Chickasawhay Ranger District will be conducting a prescribed burn just north of Wausau Lookout Tower in Wayne County. The burn is expected to cover about 324 acres. Smoke will be visible on Forest Service Road 201 and Forest Service Road 206. Drivers are asked to...
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Board of Alderman has voted to allow individuals to apply for alcohol permits in two areas of the city; Petal River Park and South Main Street, which is where the city’s Fam Jam event takes place. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the purpose of...
The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
A Mississippi man was wounded and one person was arrested after an altercation at hotel. The victim was identified by Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones as Shane Uzzle, 27. Uzzle was shot in the left leg after he and the suspect, Andrew Patrick Tapp, 30, fought in room 152 at the Motel 6 in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A body has been found in the Leaf River by the Mahned Bridge in Perry County. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a resident contacted the police after they came across the body while boating. According to reports, the body was found on a...
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) terminated a Jones County Juvenile Detention Center Correctional Officer after an iconic Ocean Springs rooster was found dead. On Sunday, April 24, investigators said Kendra Shaffer was implicated in taking of Carl the Rooster in downtown Ocean Springs. The rooster was later found deceased […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 321 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to MSDH between April 22 and 25, 2022. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 797,161 with 12,436 deaths. MSDH has […]
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — On a day that many state and local government offices were closed for Confederate Memorial Day in Mississippi, protesters on Monday said the state needs to stop commemorating the Confederacy. Several members of Indivisible Northeast Mississippi held signs denouncing the holiday in front of a Confederate monument at the old Lee […]
Mississippi police arrested and charged a man with felony DUI 4th offense after they found him passed out in the middle of a highway intersection. The Oxford Police Department arrested Taylor man for felony DUI among other charges after finding the driver passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still in drive.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency reported Interstate-59 back open in both directions as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputy LEMA Director Greg Chatham said the smoke came from a legal controlled burn on 900 acres of private land Wednesday, but a change in weather sent the smoke toward the interstate early Thursday. The interstate had to be closed four hours due to poor visibility.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new, all-inclusive clinic has opened up in Hattiesburg. Open Arms Healthcare Center hosted its grand opening Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. At the event, the staff offered walk-throughs at the clinic and raffled off many prizes. Complimentary food was offered as well.
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to a call about a stabbing on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Vicksburg Post reported the stabbing happened near South Street and Spring Street. The victim was taken to Merit Health River Region. Police have not released any additional information about a suspect of motive.
Over 1,000 people are expected to arrive in Hattiesburg this weekend to take part in a cycling and running race. ACLU, SPLC say it’s time to change Mississippi’s 35-year-old Supreme Court districts. Updated: 6 hours ago. Petal High School senior walk. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. As seniors...
Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the purpose of changing the ordinance is to open business opportunities that were previously not allowed during events. Dixie Electric Power Association hosted its 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Laurel Country Club on Thursday.
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The community of Houston, Mississippi is mourning the tragic death of an educator, mentor and coach. Anquntio Lewis, 28, of Starkville, was killed in a crash Monday morning in western Clay County. He taught and coached in the Chickasaw County School District. School Superintendent John Ellison...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you looked at the sky early Wednesday morning, you may have caught a glimpse of the moon, some planets and an intriguing rocket exhaust trail cloud. Just around daybreak, the crescent moon could be seen next to Jupiter and Venus shining brightly over the...
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested over the weekend after a fatal hit-and-run took place in Lamar County. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to an incident at 2:44 a.m. Saturday, April 23, on the 3000 block of Oak Grove Road. According to...
