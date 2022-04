With most of New York’s political maps erased by a major court ruling, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she’s not sure how to respond. “There is a lot to still be resolved as this just came down a short time ago,” Hochul said an unrelated event in Yonkers. “And with respect to the process, it was always expected that no matter what the lines looked like they enter the legal process and then there is a timeframe that is involved. And then there is a resolution. And we have that resolution at this time.”

YONKERS, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO