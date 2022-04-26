ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

Enjoy Illinois 300 signs 13 founding corporate sponsors

 2 days ago
Enjoy Illinois 300 (Enjoy Illinois 300)

MADISON — Thirteen corporate founding partners have been announced for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race planned June 5 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The partners will help provide sponsorship of specific events during race week, hospitality for employees and customers, and brand awareness on site. They include Anheuser-Busch, Ameren Illinois, Bommarito Automotive Group, Centene, Edward Jones, Enterprise, Greg Eagle Distributors, Luxco, Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributors, SSM Health, Stifel, Verizon and World Wide Technology.

“The power of collaboration from corporate and civic partners has been invaluable as we earned this Cup Series race, and even more now as we prepare to host tens of thousands of guests during race week,” said Curtis Francois, Owner & CEO of WWTR. “The potential for long-term transformational change based on the success of this raceway is exciting, and I value the partnership we have with each of these organizations who share our vision.”

An economic impact study by The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University projects that this NASCAR Cup Series event will produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the region, attracting more than 83,000 fans.

Race week will kick off June 2 with a NASCAR hauler parade through downtown St. Louis, across the Mississippi River and to the track.

For more information about the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway, visit WWTRaceway.com. For tickets visit WWTRaceway.com or call 618-215-8888.

World Wide Technology Raceway hosts NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing at its site of more than 600 acres, Its facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, a 1.25-mile superspeedway, a recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links.

