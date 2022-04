The Padres have placed Wil Myers on the 10-day IL with a right thumb contusion. The Padres also selected the contract of OF Trayce Thompson. (San Diego Padres on Twitter) Myers left the game yesterday with a thumb issue and it was assumed that he would miss multiple games. Myers has struggled this season, hitting .218 with a 57 wRC+, so it's possible this thumb issue has been a factor in that. Matt Beaty, Jorge Alfaro, and Thompson figure to fill in for Myers in RF and DH.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO