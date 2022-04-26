‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and what else to watch in May

Spring has officially sprung, and with it comes a slew of new and returning TV shows.

From the hotly anticipated season premiere of “Stranger Things” to another “Star Wars” series to some new offerings, May is shaping up to be a big TV month.

Here are some essential shows to keep in mind.

Based on the 2004 French true-crime docuseries of the same name, it follows Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), a crime writer who was convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette) after she was found dead in their home. The star-studded cast also includes Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones,”), Parker Posey and Juliette Binoche.

Premieres May 5 on HBO Max.

Colin Firth and Toni Collette in “The Staircase.” Courtesy of HBO Max

This crime drama stars Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her best friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynsky, “Yellowjackets”) in 1980 Texas, after Candy had an affair with Betty’s husband Allan (Pablo Schreiber).

Premieres May 9 on Hulu.

Based on a book of the same name, this historical drama, set in Victorian England, stars Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, who plays a widow who moves to a remote village and becomes intrigued by a local superstition about a mythical creature. Hiddleston plays the local pastor.

Premieres May 13 on Apple TV+.

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston in “The Essex Serpent.” Dean Rogers

An adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel that’s set in 2008 Ireland that follows artistic twentysomething Frances (Alison Oliver) and her ex-girlfriend Bobbi (Sasha Lane), who become involved with an older married couple Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick (Joe Alwyn).

Premieres May 15 on Hulu.

Emmy Rossum (“Shameless”) stars as the self-created ’80s-LA billboard icon Angelyne, who kept her identity a secret for years.

Premieres May 19 on Peacock.

Emmy Rossum as LA Billboard icon Angelyne in “Angelyne.” Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

Niecy Nash (“Claws,” “The Rookie”) hosts the latest incarnation of the game show challenging contestants’ musical memories. Previous versions were hosted by Wayne Brady and Mark McGrath.

Premieres May 23 on Fox (8 p.m.)

Niecy Nash hosts “Don’t Forget the Lyrics.”

After a two-year hiatus, the hit sci-fi series set in the 1980s is finally back. Season 4 will see the gang scattered to the wind, as Eleven (Mille Bobby Brown) has moved away from Hawkins, Indiana with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and her family; Hopper (David Harbour) is presumed dead but is really being held in a sinistar facility in Russia; and the rest of the gang, including Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are no longer little kids, but high schoolers. The creators previously announced that this will be the penultimate season.

Premieres May 27 on Netflix.

Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Mille Bobby Brown) are in high school now in “Stranger Things.” Courtesy of Netflix

Get ready to once again debate the most controversial “Star Wars” movies. Set 10 years after the events of 2005’s “Star Wars Episode III — Revenge of the Sith,” this series follows Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) as he’s watching over a young Luke Skywalker on the desert planet Tatooine. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader.

Premieres May 27 on Disney+.