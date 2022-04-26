Florida college grad reveals how she became a Disney World babysitter

For many people, spending the day at Disney is a dream holiday.

However, theme park nanny Cyan Nardiello, 22, gets paid to visit Disney World, and spends her days riding attractions and swimming in the incredible resort pools.

The Florida-based college student realized there was a niche in the market for theme park childcare around two years ago.

She had gained permission from a family to take their seven-year-old child to Disney World for an afternoon, and it was such a success that it turned into a weekly after-school visit.

She has since turned her standard babysitting job into a childcare company called Once Upon a Nanny and charges $25 an hour for her services.

As well as local residents, she also helps families on holiday in Orlando and considers herself a paid “fairy god nanny.”

Although she grew up in New Jersey, Florida quickly became her “favourite place ever” after a family holiday when she was 13, and she later applied to study at the University of Central Florida.

To pay for her studies, she became a nanny in her free time, but never expected that her Disney venture would become highly popular on her @ThemeParkNanny TikTok.

Clips of her adventures with the first child she would take saw her rake in millions of likes.

Speaking to Insider, she said: “I decided to make a business out of it before someone stole my idea.”

For families on holiday, she will be booked per day or for the entirety of their trips.

She explained: “If the family I’m working for wants an extra set of hands, I’ll stay with them through the park.

“I can also take the children to do age-appropriate activities while parents go on bigger rides or drink around the world at Epcot.”

She also helps out if parents want a date night or some time together during their holiday and also offers in-hotel services.

This includes playing board games in the kids’ rooms or taking them to the pool.

With her job, she visits the theme park up to four times a week and insists she still finds it as fun as the “first time”.

This story originally appeared on the Sun and was reproduced here with permission.