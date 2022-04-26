ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida college grad reveals how she became a Disney World babysitter

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

For many people, spending the day at Disney is a dream holiday.

However, theme park nanny Cyan Nardiello, 22, gets paid to visit Disney World, and spends her days riding attractions and swimming in the incredible resort pools.

The Florida-based college student realized there was a niche in the market for theme park childcare around two years ago.

She had gained permission from a family to take their seven-year-old child to Disney World for an afternoon, and it was such a success that it turned into a weekly after-school visit.

She has since turned her standard babysitting job into a childcare company called Once Upon a Nanny and charges $25 an hour for her services.

As well as local residents, she also helps families on holiday in Orlando and considers herself a paid “fairy god nanny.”

Although she grew up in New Jersey, Florida quickly became her “favourite place ever” after a family holiday when she was 13, and she later applied to study at the University of Central Florida.

To pay for her studies, she became a nanny in her free time, but never expected that her Disney venture would become highly popular on her @ThemeParkNanny TikTok.

Cyan Nardiello transformed a side gig of babysitting children at Disney World into a childcare company called Once Upon a Nanny.
Clips of her adventures with the first child she would take saw her rake in millions of likes.

Speaking to Insider, she said: “I decided to make a business out of it before someone stole my idea.”

For families on holiday, she will be booked per day or for the entirety of their trips.

Cyan Nardiello dubbed herself as the “fairy god nanny,” charging $25 an hour to babysit children in Disney World.
She explained: “If the family I’m working for wants an extra set of hands, I’ll stay with them through the park.

“I can also take the children to do age-appropriate activities while parents go on bigger rides or drink around the world at Epcot.”

She also helps out if parents want a date night or some time together during their holiday and also offers in-hotel services.

Cyan Nardiello claims her job is to help parents get some alone time while still caring for their children.
This includes playing board games in the kids’ rooms or taking them to the pool.

With her job, she visits the theme park up to four times a week and insists she still finds it as fun as the “first time”.

This story originally appeared on the Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

