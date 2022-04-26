ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx man busted with six ghost guns is jailed for 2 years

By Larry Celona, Emily Crane
 2 days ago

A Bronx man busted with six ghost guns and the parts to assemble at least two more has been jailed for two years, the Bronx district attorney said Tuesday.

Peter Rivera, 67, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon last month after cops discovered the ghost guns inside his home during a Nov. 2020 raid.

Investigators uncovered a half-dozen completed assault rifles — all without serial numbers — as well as numerous imitation pistols and unfinished receivers.

Rivera purchased the parts to build the ghost guns online, authorities said.

A work bench and tools to build up the firearms were also found inside his home during the raid.

“The defendant assembled deadly weapons that would have been untraceable and could have unleashed havoc on our community,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement.

“We continue our efforts to stem the proliferation of ghost guns and prosecute those who sell or use them.”

In sentencing Rivera, Bronx Supreme Court Justice Joseph McCormack also ordered him to serve two years of post-release supervision and 90 days of alcohol treatment.

Rivera’s sentence comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation in October to crack down on ghost guns in New York.

Mayor Eric Adams has said ghost guns are responsible for helping to fuel a new wave of violence on New York City streets.

