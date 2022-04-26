ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Hotel being repurposed for homeless vets at center of conflict between owner and city

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH BEND, Ore. — A motel repurposed for housing for homeless veterans is at the center of conflict between it's owner and the City of North Bend. The city has put a pause on setting a move-in date. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovations have already been...

ktvl.com

Comments / 4

Related
KVAL

Brand new tiny house village sits empty in Rainier Beach

A new tiny house village sits empty after the 'Low Income Housing Institute’ says they were denied funding. Brand new and ready to go, the South End Tiny House Village sits empty in Ranier Beach. It has many of the necessities someone needs to live like beds, bathrooms, and...
RAINIER, OR
KTVL

'I was going to school, and I was living on the railroad tracks': Life at Safe Sleep site

EUGENE, Ore. The Eugene City Council signed off on a proposal to create Safe Sleep sites for people experiencing homelessness one year ago Thursday. Three sites are now up and running, thanks to $1.35 million from the American Rescue Plan for set up. Operations have cost about $869,000 to date for the three operational sites, with ongoing costs of $200,000 to $225,000 per month.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Bend, OR
Society
City
North Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
North Bend, OR
Government
KGW

Clean-up sweep begins at Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment

PORTLAND, Ore. — A clean-up sweep of a homeless encampment along Southeast Portland's Laurelhurst Park is taking steps forward. City-contracted crews with Rapid Response Bio Clean posted eviction notices on Friday, which said crews would return within 10 days to clear the camp on Southeast Oak Street. The response...
PORTLAND, OR
architecturaldigest.com

6 Ways to Ready Your Home for a Renovation

Preparing for a home renovation is an undertaking—no matter how big. But there’s an aspect to the before-and-after process that can feel particularly uncharted, simply because pre-reno prep goes by the wayside. And we’re not just talking about all the clean up. Decision fatigue is hard enough...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KTVZ

Bend appliance store manager says thefts are becoming the norm

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gas, batteries, tires, and parts of diesel tanks are being stolen frequently from Standard TV & Appliance in Bend, according to its manager, Michael Edelblut. Edelbut said Thursday the recent increase in inflation and rising gas prices are a likely cause for the thefts. Edelblut also...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Vets#Fire Sprinkler#Homeless Veterans#The Parkside Motel#Operation Rebuild Hope#Project Turn Key
The Portland Mercury

Seriously?! City of Portland Parking Enforcement

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. 6:40 PM, Sunday April 25. Parked my car on Broadway downtown, south of the Schnitz. Driving there from the Broadway Bridge south, saw countless vehicles parked, most without plates, full of trash, moss growing on them from the long winter of being parked in the same spot. I guess my clean, licensed vehicle must have stood out because I scored the ire of parking enforcement and got the $65 citation for parking without feeding the kitty. Didn't realize paid parking didn't end until 7:00 PM on Sundays. Had to laugh as I saw tickets on the four other cars parked in that block with the envelopes under their wipers. Whatever, paid the ticket this afternoon, shaking my head.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: Why are large cargo planes flying into Medford?

Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer Kate wrote in and asked: “Every week several large cargo planes ( I mean really large, huge even) land in Medford. Where are they from and why are they landing here? Is it military? Preparation for fire season? Or what?”. News 10...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Vandals cause major damage at 5 Redmond park restrooms; closed 1-2 months for costly repairs

Redmond’s city park restrooms only reopened for the season about two weeks ago – but now, ones at five parks are closed for one to two months for repairs after a vandalism spree caused at least $50,000 damage, city officials said Tuesday. The post Vandals cause major damage at 5 Redmond park restrooms; closed 1-2 months for costly repairs appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
WWEEK

WW’s May 2022 Endorsements: Portland City Hall

Commissioner Dan Ryan took office less than two years ago, winning an August 2020 special election to serve out the remainder of late Commissioner Nick Fish’s term. Ryan, 59, brought a strong nonprofit and civic background to City Hall. The former CEO of education nonprofit All Hands Raised and a Portland Public Schools board member, Ryan also worked as a fundraiser at Portland State University and Oregon Ballet Theatre. His résumé suggested he could hit the ground running.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
komando.com

Renovating your home? Average costs for 26 popular projects

If you’re about to sell your home, get ready for eyes on every corner of your house. Appraisers come in to tell you how much your home is worth and often come up with numbers that seem way too low. One of the best ways to increase your home’s value is to renovate. But you first need to find out the average home renovation costs.
HOME & GARDEN
Government Technology

Douglas County, Ore., Sees $28M Annually from Fiber Internet

Douglas County, Ore., rakes in $28 million in revenue and savings thanks to its fiber Internet system, according to new research from Futuriom. The county has had fiber running to many of its locations for over 15 years. In 2000, the first connections were made to medical centers in the city of Roseburg. Residents started receiving fiber Internet by 2003. And by 2005, most of the county's schools, hospitals and other anchor institutions were added to the system.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy