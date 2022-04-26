ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County takes measures to prepare for post-Title 42 influx of migrants

By Salvador Rivera
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to prepare the county for the influx of migrants once Title 42 is lifted.

The motion will appoint a subcommittee to start looking into where to house and how to provide other needs required by asylum-seekers who are expected to arrive in the county.

Title 42 has given U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents the authority to return migrants back to Mexico or their home countries almost immediately after being apprehended without giving people a chance to ask for asylum.

The Trump administration suggested the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 out of fear migrants might be bringing the virus into the U.S., something that was never proven and largely debunked by the medical community.

White House to engage multiple federal agencies at border when Title 42 ends

But both the Trump and Biden administrations kept it in place and have kept asylum cases to a minimum.

President Biden had announced Title 42 would be lifted on May 23.

But this week, a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the Biden administration’s goal to end the policy.

Even though Title 42 is in limbo, San Diego County supervisors agreed to identify and use a county property as a temporary shelter for migrant families and seek state and federal reimbursements for services delivered at the shelter.

“We are proactively taking steps to embrace asylees who come to San Diego County after Title 42 is terminated,” said Board Chair Nathan Fletcher. “This vote puts us in a position to provide the care, compassion, and services people will need when they get here.”

Vice-Chair Nora Vargas said it’s best to be prepared for the eventuality of Title 42 going away.

“While I understand litigation around lifting Title 42 by May 23rd is playing out in the Federal court system, today’s board action is more important than ever,” said Vargas. “We continue the critical planning and investment of infrastructure for our community to be prepared and uphold our commitment of being a welcoming region.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
