There was an A-list celebrity spotted in Newark, New Jersey today, and residents were searching the area to sneak a peak or snap a selfie. Queen Latifah was with Ras Baraka, who is the Mayor of Newark this morning at a ceremony for the new living complex she co-founded. This morning they were seen together celebrating the beginning part of the construction of a new living situation on Springfield Ave. for Newark residents.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO