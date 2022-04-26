ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

‘It was neglect.’ NCDHHS inspection highlights a plethora of issues inside The Citadel Salisbury

By Derek Dellinger
 2 days ago

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Citadel Salisbury has had to deal with a lot in the last few years.  Queen City News had previously reported on a previous COVID outbreak at the facility, and there had been a series of reported issues that had shown up there.

However, the most recent inspection by the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services showed more issues that happened inside the facility.

Among the more notable incidents in the report, in summary — a resident who was due to be showered twice a week was not showered for almost a month; a female resident was offered money for sex by a male resident, and a feeling the concerns were not being taken seriously, and wounds not being properly bandaged or dressed.

Other issues included incidents where drugs were improperly administered or records of issues were not reflected in the facility’s logs.

“What I had seen when I was there — it was neglect and it was nasty,” said a woman who spoke with Queen City News on Tuesday about the inspection report.

The woman, who wished to remain unidentified, had a family member briefly at the facility and noted they were doing well prior to their arrival at The Citadel Salisbury, but their condition quickly deteriorated, and they died within two days of arriving there.

She said she was not surprised by the findings in the state inspection.

“The hospital sent my family member there,” she said. “So, I wasn’t aware of anything, because I didn’t have any time to do any investigating.”

While what happened to this woman’s family member is not highlighted in the state report, other issues were. The inspection report was 169 pages long.

“I would not want a family member of mine to be located there,” said Dennis Taylor with the North Carolina Nurses Association.

Taylor reviewed the report prior to being interviewed by Queen City News, looking at the incidents themselves and the corrective actions taken by the facility.

Officials noted in the report that they initiated more training and audits to make sure work is getting done at The Citadel Salisbury, which is owned by Accordius Health.

Last year, a state inspection at another Accordius facility in Salisbury found that staff failed to stop a resident from reportedly eating a live mouse.

Taylor said the changes are notable, but more changes may be necessary, given the circumstances.

“We’ve seen situations like this at other long-term care facilities,” he said. “And it really comes from the top down.”

The report did note that staffing, according to the staff at the facility was “horrible,” with staff noting that it often made it difficult to get tasks done.

While Taylor did say some of the issues in the state inspection report did involve and/or could have happened due to a lack of staff, he noted that it does not excuse other issues in the report, saying that wound bandaging and re-dressing are things that “have to be done.”

David Troutman
1d ago

we warehouse our elderly with little oversight and when stuff like this happens we are disgusted. QUESTION: other than voluntary compliance what does the state have in place that would have prevented the situation? Since you can't be proactive the only thing left is reactive and then it's too late.

IN THIS ARTICLE
