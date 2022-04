This might be hard for all of the hardcore Game of Thrones fans to believe, but it’s been eight years since Pedro Pascal delighted viewers everywhere with his smooth, assured, and lusty portrayal of Prince Oberyn Martell on Season 4 of the HBO hit. In the years since, Pascal has certainly not seen any grass grow under his feet, as he’s now also very well known (and loved) for playing the titular lead in The Madalorian for Disney+, and is working on the highly anticipated, The Last of Us TV show. But, he recently spoke about an amazing GOT “reunion” he had as part of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent cast, while filming the movie with Nicolas Cage.

