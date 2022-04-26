JENNIE: Augusta Players presenting Cinderella Mother’s Day weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’ve just been talking about the importance of vocal health, vocal hygiene. And some folks who really know about that are people who are performers, people who are singers and actors. And that brings us to The Augusta Players and their big Mother’s Day weekend show coming up, “Cinderella”.

To tell us more about that we’ve got the Artistic and Executive Director, Scott Seidl. You know him, he’s been on the show a lot. And the lovely Laurie Easterlin, who is the stepmother, the wicked stepmother. This particular performance is the 2013 revival version Of the Rodger’s and Hammerstein original musical that many of us grew up with, watching Lesley Ann Warren on TV.

Scott: “Right. In the early 60s and into the 70s. But this updated version is just really smart and really funny. And like so many Disney movies, using that as an example, it exists on lots of levels. One for kids, one for grownups, one for musical theater fans.”

“Cinderella” is coming up Mother’s Day weekend, May 6th, 7th and 8th. A Friday performance at 8:00 PM. Two shows on Saturday, 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM. And on Sunday, Mother’s Day, it is at 3:00 PM at the Imperial Theater. You can get your tickets online at augustaplayers.org or call 706-826-4707.

