Munich changes Hochschule chief after 25 years

The centrepiece of Edward Gardner’s latest concert with the London Philharmonic Orchestra was the first UK performance of Brett Dean’s Cello Concerto, written for Alban Gerhardt, who gave the world premiere in Sydney in 2018, and also played it here. Dean and Gerhardt have been friends and colleagues for some years, regularly playing chamber music together. Dean’s Huntington Eulogy, for cello and piano, was also composed for Gerhardt and pianist Steven Osborne in 2001. The new concerto is consequently very much tailored to Gerhardt’s virtuosic yet subtle style.

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO