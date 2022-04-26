Two more chances for frost in April

(WOWK) — As skies clear Tuesday night and the winds drop off, we can see another round of frost in the region. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of the WOWK-TV viewing area.

Not every location will see frost. Lower lying areas that tend to be sheltered from the wind are the most susceptible locations for frost.

Projected morning temperatures for Wednesday

Wednesday’s temperatures will be a repeat of Tuesday with some 50s and a few 60 degree highs but the night time should be a few degrees colder and there could easily be another frost advisory or freeze warning for Wednesday night heading into Thursday morning.

Model output for temperatures early Thursday morning

Cover any plants you may be concerned about the best way you see fit. Cloth is better than plastic. Plastic is fine to use as long as it is removed quickly by mid morning. If you have potted plants, bring them inside.

The region should avoid frost on Friday morning by a few degrees.

