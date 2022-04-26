ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Black community called to action for brain health conference

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/health/black-community-called-to-action-for-brain-health-conference/. Black community called to action for brain health …. Russia frees US Marine vet Trevor...

www.wavy.com

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Experience SoMD and beyond by leaving the classroom and hitting the road with CSM this spring

The richness of Southern Maryland is on display this spring as the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) unveils a number of experience-based Personal Enrichment classes that allow students to encounter the history and culture of our region and beyond. “People that are looking for new things to do that they may not be able to […] The post Experience SoMD and beyond by leaving the classroom and hitting the road with CSM this spring appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
WAVY News 10

JMU softball player Lauren Bernett dies

The James Madison University community is mourning the loss of JMU softball player Lauren Bernett. Read more: https://bit.ly/38yfkkA. Greenbrier Mall in foreclosure after defaulting on …. ODU women’s tennis, back-to-back conference champs, …. VB 5/31 committee meets to discuss potential memorial …. Local church leaders hosting prayer service for...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Special report: Fighting for a witness protection program in Virginia

WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/virginia/special-report-fighting-for-a-witness-protection-program-in-virginia/. Special report: Fighting for a witness protection …. Norfolk man installs high-tech cameras after shooting. Man shot Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. Boil water advisory in place for part of Camden Co. 2 NC residents accused of assaulting Gates Co deputies. Suspect breaks into,...
NORFOLK, VA
The Independent

Mom, sister of slain UVA lacrosse player testify in lawsuit

The mother of a former women's lacrosse player at the University of Virginia broke into tears during her testimony Thursday as she described the moment when she learned her daughter was dead.Sharon Love said she thought at first that her daughter had been in a traffic accident, adding that she never thought Yeardley Love would be murdered, WVIR reported.Sharon Love, the administrator of her daughter’s estate, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against George Huguely V, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of Yeardley Love, his on-again, off-again girlfriend. Huguely, who also played lacrosse at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

﻿NN police investigate death of woman praised by neighbors as ‘a kind soul’

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/womans-death-in-newport-news-investigated-as-homicide/. ﻿NN police investigate death of woman praised by …. Man shot Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. Boil water advisory in place for part of Camden Co. 2 NC residents accused of assaulting Gates Co deputies. Suspect breaks into, steals car in York County.
NORFOLK, VA

