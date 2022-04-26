ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Coast Guard rescues hikers stranded on cliffside along Oregon coast

By KATU Staff
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANZANITA, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cliffside on the Oregon coast on Monday evening. No one was hurt in the incident, the Coast Guard said. Reports came...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 81-year-old man from boat

LITTLE BLACK RIVER, G.A. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) airlifted an 81-year-old man from his sinking boat. According to the USCG Southeast, at 8:32 p.m. on Saturday, Coast Guard Station Tybee officials relayed a message from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to the Coast Guard Sector Charleston stating that a man was on a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Oregon Coast#Rescue Swimmer#Hikers#U S Coast Guard#Accident#Manzanita#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Jayhawk#Uscg
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

Wanted suspect dead, officer wounded in shooting at truck stop off I-5 in Oregon

AURORA, Ore. —A wanted suspect was killed in a shootout with police Monday at a truck stop along Interstate 5 and an officer was in the hospital after being shot. The incident started at about 6:15 a.m. when a deputy U.S. Marshal spotted a wanted person at the Flying J truck stop on Ehlen Road just west of I-5 exit 278 to Donald/Aurora.
AURORA, OR
natureworldnews.com

Tour Boat Hits Whale Off the Coast of Mexico; Six People Injured

A tour boat collided with a whale or a whale shark in the Pacific Ocean, located off the coast of Mexico, injuring half a dozen people. Local authorities have launched an investigation as the vessel was not supposed to be in the said area of the water. Collision Incident. Mexican...
ACCIDENTS
The Oregonian

Body found in sand on Lincoln City beach identified as 32-year-old man

Officials in Lincoln County identified a man who was found dead and partially buried in the sand on the Oregon coast earlier this month. The remains of Robert Ryan Leach, 32, were discovered by a beachcomber on the morning of April 7 south of Canyon Drive Park, according to Lincoln City police. Official said Leach was likely transient at the time of his death but had ties to Washington state.
LINCOLN CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy