ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Youtube lament for a Met musician, 67

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends have complied a beautiful tribute to Ira Weller, a violist...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

NYOGB/Prieto review – ferocity, virtuosity and sheer joy

Alluding to the riot that greeted the first performance of The Rite of Spring in 1913, the title of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain’s latest concert with Carlos Miguel Prieto was Open Up: Running Riot!, and Stravinsky’s groundbreaking ballet was the closing work of a programme that dealt with dismantling cultural divisions and pushing at the boundaries of tradition.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Canada music director suddenly quits

Ludwig Van Toronto are first with the news that Tafelmusik, the eminent baroque orchestra, are headless once again. Elisa Citterio, the La Scala violinist who took over as music director from Jeanne Lamon in 2017, has left without notice. Neither side is saying a word. A search party has been...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Concertmaster to marry principal double bass

The engagement has been announced of David Radzynski, concertmaster of the Israel Philharmonic, to Talia Horvitz, principal double-bass at the Israel Opera. May they enjoy much happiness.
RELATIONSHIPS
Slipped Disc

Lise has last word on the BBC Proms

Lise Davidsen is singing the Last Night. And she won’t indulge in pops and gimmicks. The arias hare hardcore Wagner, Mascagni and Verdi. The conductor is Dalia Stasevska.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
ARTnews

Russian Artist Stages Protest at Country’s Empty Pavilion in Venice, $35 M. Richter Once Owned by Eric Clapton to Hit the Market, and More: Morning Links from April 21, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  WITH ALL EYES ON VENICE for this year’s Biennale, here’s a quick round-up of things you might have missed in the deluge of information coming out of La Serenissima. Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continues to loom large. On Wednesday, artist Vadim Zakharov, who represented Russia at the Biennale in 2013, staged a protest outside the country’s pavilion with a sign that reads in part, “the murder of women, children, [and] people of Ukraine is a disgrace to Russia.” (The Russian Pavilion is currently empty after its artists and curator withdrew in February...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy