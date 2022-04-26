ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids NAACP releases demands for investigation into shooting of Patrick Lyoya

By Jaiyda Tyler, Chris Yu, WWMT
 4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) – Greater Grand Rapids NAACP put out a list of demands Tuesday for the investigation into the police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya. During a news conference, Cle Jackson, president of the NAACP branch, called for Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker to recuse himself from...

Fresno, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

