ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that killed one person on Broughton Street. The shooting happened Thursday morning near the 1900 block of Broughton Street. A man was driving down the road when he saw the victim in the roadway. When he pulled over, he found the victim in a pool of blood with a gun lying nearby.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO