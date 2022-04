HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after driving on the wrong side of the road, leading to a multi-county police chase Monday afternoon. Officers with the Horry County Police Department said they saw a blue Chevrolet Suburban driving on the wrong side of the road while on patrol. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Tillmond Drive and Highway 701 N; however, the driver failed to stop.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO