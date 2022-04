Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim has announced she's going on a temporary hiatus from competing in snowboarding. "I will be taking a full season off of competition ... just for my mental health," Kim told Cheddar News on Thursday. "(I) just want to kind of reset and don't want to get right back into it after a fun, but draining, year... I just want to enjoy this moment, take it all in and get back to it when I'm ready."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO