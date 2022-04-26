ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Cam McDonald nearing consecutive on-base streak record for Illini baseball

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Jau9_0fL3JnZV00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s safe to say Cam McDonald is seeing the ball well. The Illinois outfielder is in the middle of a 48-game on-base streak, second longest in program history.

“I feel good, just trying to keep it day-by-day,” McDonald said. “If I have a day where I don’t feel that good, the next day’s a new day. Or if I have a day where I feel good, the next day’s still new.”

McDonald is nine games away from tying the program record for consecutive games reaching base, currently held by Ben Troike, but the current Illini leftfielder says his main focus is the team.

“I try to keep it just on winning, and finding a way to help us win,” McDonald said.

“Quality at-bats, driving in runs,” Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb said about McDonald’s role. “He’s played with great confidence and has been a big part of our success.”

After a slow start to the season, the Illini bats have started to catch up with McDonald. One of the hitters coming on strong is Justin Janas, coming off a 7-for-9 weekend against Maryland.

“We always have people hitting, picking each other up,” Janas said. “I feel like when we got things rolling like that, our whole lineup gets going and that leads to wins.”

The Illini (20-17, 11-3 B1G) find themselves in a good spot with a month left, holding down second place in the Big Ten standings. And they’re getting there with their offense, batting .286 since conference play started, good for third in the league.

“I think we have a great shot,” Janas said about the Illini’s chance to win a title. “Obviously offensively, we have a team that can compete with anyone in the country I feel like.”

“We want to win the Big Ten Championship and keep winning games, win these last three series,” McDonald added. “To do that we got to take it one game at a time.”

Illinois returns to the field Wednesday visiting Bradley in a non-conference game before heading to Indiana for a three-game series this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

No. 24 Maryland sweeps doubleheader over Illinois baseball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After an offensive outburst on Friday night, Illinois could not keep up with ranked Maryland on Saturday losing both games of a doubleheader 13-9 and 7-4. Justin Janas tied the first game up with a triple before being brought home on an infield single by Jacob Campbell for the Illini to take […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Bradley, IL
State
Maryland State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
Champaign, IL
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops loses junior forward to transfer

Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

GG Jackson, Potential No. 1 Recruit, Announces Commitment

An already-impressive offseason for North Carolina just got even better. The Tar Heels have landed five-star junior GG Jackson. Jackson, the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, announced his commitment to UNC moments ago. The 6-foot-9 power forward is the second five-star commit for the Heels in the 2023 cycle, joining combo guard Simeon Wilcher.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hartleb
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Multiple B1G programs in contact with veteran scorer out of St. Bonaventure via portal

As teams look to rebuild and re-stock their rosters for 2022-23, a number of B1G programs are showing interest in one veteran via the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Jeff Goodman with Stadium reported that Jaren Holmes, a 6-foot-4 guard out of St. Bonaventure, has been contacted by Ohio State, Minnesota and Maryland. Holmes entered the transfer portal over the weekend and has already received a lot of interest from Power 5 programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Illinois seniors declare for 2022 NBA Draft

Two Illinois senior basketball players are testing the NBA Draft waters. Illini Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner reported Wednesday Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have entered their names into the 2022 NBA Draft. It’s unclear whether or not they are retaining their college eligibility for the 2022-23 season, but both would have one year remaining.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville girls start new MadCo title winning streak

Behind eight first-place finishes at the Madison County Large School Championship on Tuesday at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, the Edwardsville girls won for the second straight year. EHS reclaimed the title last year, two years after Alton snapped an 18-year winning streak for the Tigers. The Tigers won with 173 points, followed by Triad with 101, Alton with 86, Highland with 76, Collinsville with 72 and Granite City with 42.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Mother of pregnant woman shot speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “She just kept saying mom keep holding it keep holding it, and she’s like mom I’m shot, and I kept telling her Lydia talk to me talk to me, just keep talking,” Rachelle Garner said. That’s the reaction from a Danville mother. Her eight-month pregnant daughter was shot at her home. […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Illinois baseball beats Bradley

PEORIA (WCIA) — Illinois baseball scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-3 lead on its way to 9-6 win over Bradley at Dozer Park on Wednesday night. With the victory, the Illini improve to 21-17 on the season and will travel to Indiana this weekend.
BRADLEY, IL
WCIA

Kerby Joseph playing waiting game to hear name called in NFL Draft

WCIA — From a position change to an NFL Draft pick, Kerby Joseph is making the most of his opportunity as an NFL Draft hopeful after a breakout season with the Illini, he’s ready to hear his name called this weekend. The Orlando native is back home in Florida watching the draft. The safety is […]
NFL
WCIA

‘Nice job!’: Dad catches foul ball at Reds-Padres game while bottle-feeding baby

(KSWB) – For all the plays on the field during Tuesday night’s Cincinnati Reds game against the San Diego Padres, arguably the best web gem of all came in the stands. A foul ball off the bat of San Diego catcher Luis Campusano in the top of the fifth inning sailed over the visiting dugout, bouncing off the ground and into the hands of Jacob Kingsley, who was bottle-feeding his infant child Shepherd. It was a stellar right-handed grab that happened all while the baby remained strapped to Kingsley’s chest in his seat.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy