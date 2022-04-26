ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NCAA President Mark Emmert to step down effective June 2023

By Ryan Decker
WOWK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will be under new leadership as late as next summer. In a release by the NCAA national office Tuesday, it has been announced that NCAA President Mark Emmert will be stepping down from his position. According to the release, he will continue to serve in...

www.wowktv.com

FanSided

With Mark Emmert exit it’s time to dissolve the NCAA

There was a time, now more than a century ago when college sports were played without an NCAA. Widespread rule violations and national concern over player safety in football indicated a centralized body was needed. In December of 1908, after some serious imploring by President Theodore Roosevelt, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States was formed. The new organization’s members included 62 schools and universities.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Sporticast: Military Mulls College Sports Takeover, Mark Emmert Steps Down

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a recent Sportico story about an initiative, pitched by a Department of Defense contractor, suggesting that the U.S. military fund tens of thousands of athletic scholarships in exchange for mandatory service when the athletes are done with school. The idea, the brainchild of Houston-based Orchestra Macrosystems, suggests that the government offer to pay all of the scholarships currently funded by schools in sports outside of football and basketball. The goal would be...
TENNIS
saturdaytradition.com

Report: New committee looking to make sweeping changes to NCAA

Some major changes could be coming to the NCAA’s governance structure in the coming months and years, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Word of president Mark Emmert’s retirement from the organization may kickstart a new era of college athletics. According to the report...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WOWK

Penn State at WVU: Where to watch, first pitch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After salvaging the final game of its weekend series against No. 9 Texas Tech, West Virginia returns to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark for another home mid-week contest. This week’s mid-week opponent is a Penn State team that WVU just squared off against in Happy...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsTimes

Yale women’s basketball coach Dalila Eshe ‘ready for this moment’

NEW HAVEN — Just as much as she knew she wanted to become a professional basketball player, Dalila Eshe always knew she wanted to be a head coach. After spending the last nine years as an assistant coach, including the last three under former UConn women’s basketball standout Carla Berube at Princeton, Eshe begins her first head coaching position at Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WacoTrib.com

Those Who Make a Difference: Mack Rhoades

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Perhaps there’s no better measure of success and leadership than receiving a lengthy contract extension. The success that Baylor athletics has achieved in recent years across...
WACO, TX
KLFY News 10

Julia and Mike Sell to leave LSU Women’s Tennis

Baton Rouge, La. – Julia and Mike Sell, who led LSU Women’s Tennis to unprecedented success and national prominence over the past decade, are leaving the program to pursue other opportunities.  Julia Sell has served as head coach of LSU Women’s Tennis since 2012, while Michael Sell was named co-head coach in 2015 after three seasons […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WOWK

WVU at Kansas baseball: Probable pitchers, start times and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia heads out west for its second straight road tilt in the Big 12 when it faces the Kansas Jayhawks. WVU baseball faced its second top-10 opponent in Lubbock this weekend and returns to Morgantown with a win and two losses added to its record. The rocky three-game series capped off an eventful week for the Mountaineers which began with a big win in the Backyard Brawl at PNC Park. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through the roller-coaster several days for "Mazey's Crazies, plus they take a look at the early-season exploits of Alek Manoah, the former WVU ace and the rising star of the Toronto Blue Jays. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
MORGANTOWN, WV

