San Fernando, CA

Man Stabbed After Attempted Robbery of Cell Phone

 2 days ago

San Fernando, Los Angeles County, CA: A male was found with a stab wound to the chest when Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Brand Boulevard in the city of San Fernando around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Apr. 25, 2022.

Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the location and transported the patient in unknown condition to a local hospital.

The victim was reported to have been stabbed in an attempted robbery of his cell phone by three male black suspects.

The suspects were not at the location when LAPD officers arrived.

