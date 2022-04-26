Kansas college looks into alleged water cooler tampering

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Republican legislators opted to prevent Kansas cities and counties from banning, limiting, or even taxing plastic bags, straws, and food containers. After the initial vote, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said, “I am a major local-control advocate.” Kelly vetoed the bill that would prevent local control over the issue. The Senate took […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate was four for four on Tuesday as lawmakers voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes. Enough lawmakers supported the veto override for the transgender sports bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The override passed with one more vote than what was needed, 28-10.
Beware the New Big Lie. For the past 18 months, those committed to truth have battled the Big Lie spread by former President Donald Trump that he actually won the 2020 election. But during that time, a New Big Lie has bloomed, one that threatens to undermine our country further. That lie, no less audacious […]
The post A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas’ food sales tax rate is 6.5%, the second-highest rate in the country. It is also one of seven states that fully tax groceries. Recently, state officials kicked off a push for their latest bill to cut those taxes. Under the “Axe the Food Tax” Plan, state food sales tax would be zero, which could mean more savings for Kansas...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — The school board of suburban Kansas City high school has told its teachers to remove cards and stickers that show they are allies of LGBTQ students. Officials in the Grain Valley emailed families on Monday saying the school board had directed administrators to remove cards or stickers that may read “Safe space for all.” The directive came after members received “a concern” about the cards and stickers. The email said the district remains committed to helping create a safe and inclusive environment, but the cards were “not appropriate at this time.”
A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rare donkey-zebra hybrid -- yes, a zonkey -- was born recently at the Kansas State Veterinary Health Center. A donkey named Jayla, purchased by Deanna Kohley with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc., was found to be pregnant - with what, nobody was sure. When it was...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators were close Wednesday to approving a measure authorizing sports betting that would dedicate most of the state’s revenues from it to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. Lawmakers expected to give...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:15 p.m. Governor Kelly’s veto on the bill that would ban transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports at the scholastic and club levels was sustained by the House in an 81-41 vote in favor of the ban. The count failed to meet the 84-vote threshold to override the veto.
Effort to eliminate food sales tax hits another snag in Kansas Legislature. There is still a chance your grocery bill could get a little less expensive, but that may take longer than expected. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 17-year-old died in September 2022 while in the custody of the Juvenile...
